NTA releases NEET UG 2026 key with 2 physics changes
India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) just released the final answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, and there are some important changes.
Two physics questions from the June 21 test have been updated: one about Vernier calipers was dropped completely, and another on electromagnetic waves now has two correct answers instead of one.
NEET re-exam awards 8 bonus marks
Good news if you took the re-exam: everyone gets eight bonus marks (four for each changed question).
You can check out the updated answer key on neet.nta.nic.in.
This re-exam happened after the May 3 test was canceled over a paper leak scandal; CBI has arrested 13 people so far.
Results for this re-exam are expected later tonight, so keep an eye out!