NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 provisional answer key, ₹200 per question

NEET registrations reach 22.79 lakh

This year's NEET-UG saw 22.79 lakh registrations, including more than 13 lakh female and nearly 9.5 lakh male candidates, spread across 551 Indian cities and 14 international centers.

The exam is your main ticket to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in India.

Final results are expected by the second or third week of June: once they are out, NTA will release merit lists for counseling and seat allocation in medical colleges.