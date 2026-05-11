NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 provisional answer key, ₹200 per question
India
NTA released the provisional answer key for NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3 with over 22 lakh students taking part across India and abroad.
If you spot any mistakes in the answer key, you can challenge them for ₹200 per question.
NEET registrations reach 22.79 lakh
This year's NEET-UG saw 22.79 lakh registrations, including more than 13 lakh female and nearly 9.5 lakh male candidates, spread across 551 Indian cities and 14 international centers.
The exam is your main ticket to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in India.
Final results are expected by the second or third week of June: once they are out, NTA will release merit lists for counseling and seat allocation in medical colleges.