NTA says NEET-UG 2026 paper leak video is fabricated
India
Heard about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak rumors?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) just cleared the air, saying a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026 is completely fake.
They emphasized that the exam was held under tight security and urged everyone not to fall for misleading posts online.
NTA urges reliance on official channels
NTA wants students and parents to rely only on updates from their official channels, reminding everyone that spreading false news is a serious issue.
Over 2 million candidates took part in this year's re-exam across thousands of centers, with strict measures like biometric checks and CCTV surveillance to keep things fair.
The agency credits teamwork for pulling off such a huge operation in just 37 days.