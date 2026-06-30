NTA says NEET UG 2026 re-exam results coming at earliest
India
If you took the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, your wait is almost over. NTA says results are coming "at the earliest."
The re-exam happened on June 21 for about 2 million students. Provisional answer keys and question papers went live on June 25, and students could send in objections until June 28.
NTA allowed challenges during OMR scanning
To get results out faster, NTA let students challenge answer keys while OMR sheets were still being scanned.
This way, experts could start reviewing challenges right away instead of waiting around, which should mean a quicker and more transparent result announcement.
Keep an eye on the official website for updates.