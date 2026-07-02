NTA says NEET UG re-exam results due by July 20

NTA reviews nearly 10,000 answer-key objections

Students quickly sent in nearly 10,000 objections about the answer key before the June 28 deadline.

NTA is now reviewing each one: If your challenge is accepted, you'll get your ₹200 fee back.

Despite all the delays, NTA promises medical admissions and MBBS classes will start as planned.

Once results are out, national and state counseling schedules (including AIIMS and JIPMER) will roll out based on NEET ranks.

Tamil Nadu has already kicked off early admission steps while everyone else waits.