NTA schedules NEET (UG) 2026 retest June 21 no fee
India
Missed out on NEET (UG) 2026? The National Testing Agency has dropped a fresh set of FAQs after canceling the original May 3 exam.
The retest is now scheduled for June 21, running from 2pm to 5:15pm and you won't have to pay any extra fees.
NEET candidates update address, pick cities
You can update your address and pick two new city preferences for the retest. Just note that your center might change based on your choices.
Changing the exam language isn't allowed this time around.
If you had trouble during the May 3 test, there is a refund module opening by May 21, and you can send complaints with proof to the NEET Helpdesk email.