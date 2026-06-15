NTA server overload delays NEET UG 2026 reexam admit cards India Jun 15, 2026

If you're trying to download your NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card and hitting roadblocks, you're not alone.

The NTA's portal is struggling with server overloads; so far, only about 400,000 out of more than 2.2 million candidates have managed to get their hall tickets.

The re-exam is on June 21, and NTA says its tech teams are on it.