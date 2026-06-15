NTA server overload delays NEET UG 2026 reexam admit cards
India
If you're trying to download your NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card and hitting roadblocks, you're not alone.
The NTA's portal is struggling with server overloads; so far, only about 400,000 out of more than 2.2 million candidates have managed to get their hall tickets.
The re-exam is on June 21, and NTA says its tech teams are on it.
NTA apologizes urges official updates only
NTA has apologized for the hassle and wants everyone to stick to official updates only. Don't trust random sources.
If you need to update your bank details on the portal, have your account number, IFSC code, and a scanned canceled check ready before logging in.
Most importantly, double-check your information and don't panic; NTA promises everyone will get their admit cards soon.