NTA sets NEET UG re-exam June 21 admit cards confirmed

Download hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in

Download your hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in using your application number and password.

The exam runs from 2pm to 5:15pm and information about your allotted city will be up soon.

If you changed your exam city between May 15-21, that update's locked in; if not, your previous choice stands.

For extra security this time around, the Indian Air Force will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers and top officials have reviewed all arrangements.

Good luck!