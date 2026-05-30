NTA sets NEET UG re-exam June 21 admit cards confirmed
India
Missed out on a smooth NEET UG this year? You're not alone. NTA has set the re-exam date for June 21, 2026.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that fresh admit cards will be available by June 14.
Download hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in
Download your hall ticket from neet.nta.nic.in using your application number and password.
The exam runs from 2pm to 5:15pm and information about your allotted city will be up soon.
If you changed your exam city between May 15-21, that update's locked in; if not, your previous choice stands.
For extra security this time around, the Indian Air Force will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers and top officials have reviewed all arrangements.
Good luck!