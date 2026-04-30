NTA tightens NEET UG May 3 security, biometric verification mandatory
NEET UG 2026 is happening on May 3, and the NTA is stepping up security with frisking, admit card checks, and mandatory biometric verification to keep things fair.
More than 2.4 million students are expected this year.
If there's a tech issue with your biometric check, don't stress; you can submit a written undertaking at the center and be permitted to enter.
Written undertaking allowed if biometrics fail
If your biometric verification isn't working because of device glitches or poor data capture, the NTA says you'll still be allowed in after submitting a quick written undertaking.
If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to technical or physical issues, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the examination room after submitting a written undertaking.
The main thing: stay calm and cooperate with staff if any issues pop up, no extra stress needed!
NEET 2pm to 5pm PwD 6pm
The exam runs from 2pm to 5pm (till 6pm for PwD candidates), and once you're inside, no more biometric interruptions.
The NTA wants everyone's experience to be as smooth as possible, even with such a huge crowd this year.
Good luck!