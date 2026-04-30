NTA tightens NEET UG May 3 security, biometric verification mandatory

Written undertaking allowed if biometrics fail

If your biometric verification isn't working because of device glitches or poor data capture, the NTA says you'll still be allowed in after submitting a quick written undertaking.

If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to technical or physical issues, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the examination room after submitting a written undertaking.

The main thing: stay calm and cooperate with staff if any issues pop up, no extra stress needed!