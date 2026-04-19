NTA to issue NEET UG 2026 admit cards end April
India
Heads up, NEET UG 2026 aspirants! The NTA is dropping admit cards soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
The big exam is set for May 3, and you got your exam city information on April 12.
Expect hall tickets by the end of April, so keep an eye out!
NEET admit card download and documents
You will need your application number and password to download the admit card, which shows your details and where you are taking the test.
On exam day, do not forget two passport photos, a valid ID, and your hall ticket—they are all must-haves for entry.
NEET covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for medical admissions across India.
Good luck!