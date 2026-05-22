NTA to open NEET UG 2026 exam refund portal soon

NTA NEET re-exam June 21 free

No extra fee for the re-exam: NTA has made that clear.

The new test is set for June 21 (2pm to 5:15 p.m.) in pen-and-paper mode, after the original exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

Over 2.2 million students are expected to take part.

You can also change your preferred exam city until May 21 at 11:50pm keep in mind your new center might be different from before.