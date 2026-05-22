NTA to open NEET UG 2026 exam refund portal soon
India
If you're a NEET UG 2026 candidate, here's the latest: NTA will soon open a refund portal so you can get your exam fee back.
The link was supposed to go live on May 21 but is still pending.
Once it's up, just head to neet.nta.nic.in and fill in your bank details.
NTA NEET re-exam June 21 free
No extra fee for the re-exam: NTA has made that clear.
The new test is set for June 21 (2pm to 5:15 p.m.) in pen-and-paper mode, after the original exam was canceled amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.
Over 2.2 million students are expected to take part.
You can also change your preferred exam city until May 21 at 11:50pm keep in mind your new center might be different from before.