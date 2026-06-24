NTA to publish NEET UG provisional answer key June 28
India
Heads up, NEET UG 2026 candidates!
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to drop the provisional answer key for the re-exam by June 28.
The test took place on June 21 at thousands of centers in India and abroad, and you'll be able to check your response sheets on neet.nta.nic.in once they're out.
Candidates can file paid objections online
If you spot any mistakes in the provisional answer key, you can raise objections online. Just make sure to upload supporting documents and pay a small fee per challenge.
An expert panel will review all objections, and valid points could lead to updates in the final answer key.
Stay tuned to the official site for timelines and announcements!