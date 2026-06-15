NTA to refund NEET UG 2026 fees directly to banks
India
Good news for NEET UG 2026 candidates: NTA will send exam fee refunds straight to your bank accounts this year.
Just make sure your bank details are correct on the official portal so you don't miss out.
If you spot any mistakes, you'll get a chance to fix them after the exam.
Check refund details before re-exam admit
Before downloading your re-exam admit card (released June 14), double-check those refund details online.
If you had trouble getting your admit card due to technical glitches, NTA says they're on it: around 4 lakh candidates have already been downloaded.