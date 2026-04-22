NTA to release NEET UG 2026 admit cards April 26
India
Heads up, NEET UG 2026 aspirants: NTA is dropping admit cards on April 26, so mark your calendars!
The big exam is set for May 3 from 2pm to 5pm.
You'll be able to grab your admit card from neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG pattern marking city allotment
The test will have 180 MCQs covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology), all adding up to 720 marks.
Scoring is straightforward: +4 for every right answer, -1 for a wrong one.
Nearly everyone (99.2%) got their preferred exam city this year, which should make things less stressful.
NTA's advice? Focus on your health and studies, and keep calm till exam day!