NTA urges free Aadhaar biometric update for NEET 15-17 candidates
India
If you are sitting for NEET UG 2026, the NTA is asking everyone, especially those turning 15, to update their Aadhaar biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
This helps make exam-day verification smooth and hassle-free.
Good news: if you are between 15 and 17, the biometric update is totally free.
Admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in April 27
Admit cards drop on April 27 at 10am on neet.nta.nic.in. Do not forget to download yours, since it is your ticket into the exam hall.
The big day is May 3, with NEET being held in more than 550 cities across India and even in 14 international locations.