NTA vows strict legal action for June 21 NEET-UG retest
After the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled due to a paper leak, the National Testing Agency is pulling out all stops for the retest on June 21.
More than 2.2 million students are set to appear, and officials have made it clear: any disruption will face strict legal action.
Indian Air Force airlifts NEET papers
To keep things leak-proof, question papers will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force to 18 locations with armed escorts and constant surveillance.
The NTA has locked down question setters in a secret spot with access to phones, laptops, internet services and other communication channels heavily restricted.
On top of that, digital safeguards are stronger than ever, and authorities are monitoring online platforms closely to stop fake papers and misinformation.
The government's message: this exam will be safe, fair, and drama-free.