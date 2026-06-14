NTA vows strict legal action for June 21 NEET-UG retest

Indian Air Force airlifts NEET papers

To keep things leak-proof, question papers will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force to 18 locations with armed escorts and constant surveillance.

The NTA has locked down question setters in a secret spot with access to phones, laptops, internet services and other communication channels heavily restricted.

On top of that, digital safeguards are stronger than ever, and authorities are monitoring online platforms closely to stop fake papers and misinformation.

The government's message: this exam will be safe, fair, and drama-free.