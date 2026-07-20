NTA warns against fake AI-generated OMR after NEET-UG 2026 re-exam
The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam results are causing a stir, as many students say their official scores don't match what they calculated.
After the July 16 results, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is now reviewing these complaints and has warned students not to submit fake or AI-generated OMR sheets.
Doing so could lead to legal trouble.
Massive NEET-UG score discrepancies reported
Some students are seeing huge mismatches. For example, Pratibha Trivedi from Lucknow expected around 640 marks but got just 38; Lakshya Singh from Ranchi thought he'd score 660 but received only 116.
NTA says some submitted OMR sheets were tampered with. The education ministry is investigating, and experts think technical glitches or mix-ups in question paper codes might be behind the errors.
Meanwhile, the CBI probe into May's alleged NEET paper leak continues, with 13 arrests so far.