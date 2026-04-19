NTA warns NEET UG 2026 aspirants about fake exam papers

NTA targets scammers, issues NEET guidelines

The NTA is taking legal steps against these scammers and working to block misleading accounts. The exam is set for May 3, 2026, in a single shift.

Remember your valid ID for entry: pens will be given at the center.

There is also a dress code: keep it light and simple; skip sleeveless clothes, jewelry, or bulky items.

Following these rules helps keep things fair for everyone.