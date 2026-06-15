NTA working to fix NEET UG 2026 admit card glitches India Jun 15, 2026

Good news for NEET UG 2026 aspirants: NTA is working to resolve the technical glitches that were blocking some students from downloading their admit cards.

As of June 15, around 400,000 candidates have already got their hall tickets for the June 21 re-exam.

The agency apologized for the hassle and assured everyone will be able to access their admit cards soon.