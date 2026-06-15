NTA working to fix NEET UG 2026 admit card glitches
India
Good news for NEET UG 2026 aspirants: NTA is working to resolve the technical glitches that were blocking some students from downloading their admit cards.
As of June 15, around 400,000 candidates have already got their hall tickets for the June 21 re-exam.
The agency apologized for the hassle and assured everyone will be able to access their admit cards soon.
NTA advises using Digilocker or UMANG
If you're still having trouble, NTA suggests using Digilocker or UMANG apps: just log in to digilocker.gov.in and check under "documents" for your admit card.
Don't forget to print it out before exam day!
The re-exam kicks off at 2pm across 551 Indian cities and 14 international centers, with extra time set aside for attendance checks and other formalities.