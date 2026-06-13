NTA's NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit cards due June 14
India
Heads up, NEET aspirants! The NTA will release admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam by June 14.
The test is set for June 21, running from 2pm to 5:15pm across India and in select international cities.
Just log in with your application number and password on the official site to grab your hall ticket.
NEET re-exam 195 minutes 4 rough pages
This time, you'll get more time (195 minutes) and double the rough work pages (now four instead of two).
Exam city information was already shared on June 7.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan checked in on preparations and promised everything is locked down for a smooth exam day.
Even the Indian Air Force is stepping in to help securely transport question papers!