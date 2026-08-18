NTPC halts 520MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project in Chamoli after leak
India
NTPC has hit pause on its 520-megawatt Tapovan-Vishnugad hydro project in Chamoli after a section of the main tunnel developed a cavity and started leaking water on August 15.
Work stopped right away to keep things safe.
Workers evacuated as precaution during tunneling
Workers were evacuated as soon as the issue was spotted.
Rajendra Singh Jayada, the public relations officer from NTPC, shared that the trouble began during tunneling, but the workers were immediately evacuated as a precautionary measure.
The plant is now on hold.