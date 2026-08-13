Kolkata nurse found dead in hospital toilet
What's the story
The body of a 30-year-old nurse, Rupali Burman, was discovered in the toilet of Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Per reports, the police had to break down the locked door to retrieve her body after she did not respond to repeated calls for an extended time. The cause of death is still unknown and investigations are underway.
Investigation underway
Colleagues alerted police after she didn't respond to calls
Burman was on duty in the Gynaecology Department's High Dependency Unit (HDU) when she went to the restroom.
CCTV footage shows she entered the restroom at 10:20pm.
When her colleagues didn't get a response after several calls, they alerted police around 10:30pm.
Burman's colleagues then broke down the door and found her lying unconscious on the floor.
Dual probe
Health department launches separate investigation
Joint CP Crime Kunal Agarwal said that the Kolkata Police's DD Homicide Department is leading the investigation.
"No suicide has been established so far," he said, adding that a forensic team is involved and CCTV footage is being examined.
The health department has also launched a separate investigation into Burman's death, forming an investigation committee that must submit its report within seven days.
Minister
Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited hospital
West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited the hospital on Thursday.
"Prima facie, after initially checking on patients, she went to the washroom at 9:00pm. It is a busy ward...everyone was busy with their work. While writing the death certificate of a patient, a doctor started looking for her to get some details. When people got worried that she was not stepping out of the washroom, Group D assistants were called and the door was broken open," he said.
Husband
Nurse got married in March
Mukherjee said the nurse was originally from Purba Medinipur, adding her husband requested the post-mortem be conducted at Calcutta Medical College.
"Why she died, how she died, what events led to her death...there are many unanswered questions," he added.
According to Indian Express sources, the nurse got married in March and was living with her husband in Dum Dum.