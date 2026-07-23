Nurse Kamla arrested in Barmer allegedly extorted 2cr from doctor
India
A nurse named Kamla (also known as Kamlesh) was arrested in Barmer, Rajasthan, for allegedly blackmailing a 65-year-old doctor and extorting nearly ₹2 crore over several years.
The doctor claims she secretly took private photos of him, then threatened to leak them, falsely accuse him of rape, or even harm him if he didn't pay up.
Alleged photo blackmail, blank checks, CCTV
Starting as a night-shift nurse in 2016, Kamlesh got access to the doctor's personal room and allegedly took the photos while pretending to make tea.
She reportedly forced him to sign blank checks and tracked his movements using an extra phone and hospital CCTV.
Police found ₹17,000 on her during her arrest; she denies all charges.
The investigation is ongoing.