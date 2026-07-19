Nurse Minu Bhaisare delivers baby on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express

Passengers turned a lower berth into a mini delivery room using bedsheets for privacy.

With only first-aid kit basics, Bhaisare sanitized a passenger's knife with hand sanitizer to cut the umbilical cord and used thread from the mother to tie it off.

Both mom and baby were taken to the Rural Hospital at Chalisgaon station and are now stable. Later, Bhaisare said trains should have better medical supplies for situations like this.

Her calm under pressure has earned lots of praise.