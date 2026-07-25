Rajasthan nurse calls doctor 'serial rapist' in video before court
What's the story
A nurse in Rajasthan, Kamla alias Kamlesh, has accused a doctor of sexually assaulting over 100 women. The allegations were made in a video message before she was presented in a Barmer court on Friday. The nurse, who was arrested for allegedly extorting ₹2 crore from the doctor, called him a "serial rapist" and accused him of abusing female patients at his hospital.
Allegations unfold
Claims of settling complaints against the doctor
The nurse alleged that some women had approached the police in the past with complaints against the doctor, but these were settled with money. She claimed her arrest was a ploy to suppress her allegations.
The nurse also accused two other hospital staff members of helping the doctor procure women for abuse.
However, these claims have not been confirmed by police or substantiated with evidence.
Extortion claims
Case started with complaint from doctor
The case started with a complaint from the doctor, who accused the nurse of blackmailing him.
He alleged she transferred his personal photos from his phone without consent and threatened to leak them unless he paid her.
The doctor claimed he paid nearly ₹2 crore over the years due to these threats.
Investigators are now looking into financial records to verify these allegations.
Surveillance claims
Doctor alleges he was monitored by the nurse
The doctor also alleged that the nurse kept him under constant surveillance. He claimed she monitored CCTV cameras in the hospital and gave him a separate phone to track his location.
Police are examining digital evidence such as emails and messages from her phone as part of their investigation into these allegations.
Investigation progress
Two legal angles to case
The nurse had contested the 2020 Barmer Panchayat Samiti election on a political party ticket but lost by 58 votes. She has been living separately from her husband for three years and had filed a dowry harassment and assault case against him.
The case now has two legal angles; police are investigating the doctor's allegations of extortion, blackmail and criminal intimidation while the nurse's allegations of sexual assault remain unverified.