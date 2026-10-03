Nursing interns at Government Medical College Doda protest burqa ban
India
Nursing interns at Government Medical College and Hospital, Doda, staged a protest after being told not to wear the burqa in the gynecology department's labor room.
Things escalated when an intern was reportedly asked to leave for wearing a veil, leading others to boycott duties and demonstrate.
Hospital cites hygiene, inquiry panel formed
Hospital officials say the dress code is about hygiene and infection control, not targeting anyone's beliefs.
A seven-member inquiry panel is now looking into the incident.
Meanwhile, local politicians have weighed in, with some stressing that wearing a hijab is a personal choice protected by the constitution.