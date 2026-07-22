Nursing job hopeful hospitalized after drinking phenyl at Dehradun protest
A nursing job hopeful was hospitalized on Wednesday after reportedly drinking phenyl during a protest outside the Uttarakhand health minister's home in Dehradun.
The demonstration, led by Nursing Ekta Manch, called for seniority-based recruitment, 2,000 new nursing posts as per national health standards, and relaxed age limits for older candidates.
Nursing aspirants in depression after delays
Protesters say they ended an over-150-day sit-in back in May after being promised action, but nothing has changed since.
President of Nursing Ekta Manch Naval Pundeer shared that many are feeling hopeless after eight months of delays: "Some of the aspirants are in depression because of the prolonged delay in recruitment."
The woman who consumed phenyl is now stable and under observation at Doon Medical College and Hospital.