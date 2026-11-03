Nursing student found dead in Sengalakkudi hostel, villagers block highway
India
A 19-year-old nursing student was found dead in her hostel room, sparking outrage in Sengalakkudi village.
Locals blocked the Pudukkottai-Thanjavur highway on Tuesday, demanding answers about what really happened.
The student's body has been sent for an autopsy to figure out the cause of death.
Family seeks action against college management
The family suspects something suspicious and wants action against the college management.
Their call for accountability led to the highway protest and traffic jams.
Police are now talking with villagers and the family to calm things down.