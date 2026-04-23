Nusrat Jahan spent 8 hours with ED in ₹24cr probe India Apr 23, 2026

Actor and former MP Nusrat Jahan spent eight hours with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The agency is looking into a 2014-15 case where a company allegedly took 24 crore rupees from more than 400 senior citizens, promising them spacious apartments that never showed up.

After her marathon session, Jahan left with her husband and when asked why she was called, replied, "You should find out."