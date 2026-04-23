Nusrat Jahan spent 8 hours with ED in ₹24cr probe
India
Actor and former MP Nusrat Jahan spent eight hours with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The agency is looking into a 2014-15 case where a company allegedly took 24 crore rupees from more than 400 senior citizens, promising them spacious apartments that never showed up.
After her marathon session, Jahan left with her husband and when asked why she was called, replied, "You should find out."
Investigators probe Jahan's possible role
The focus is on whether Jahan had any role in the company's alleged scam targeting elderly homebuyers.
The missing apartments and lost savings have put her under serious scrutiny as investigators dig into how so many people were left empty-handed.