October bank holidays vary by state, online services mostly operational
Heads up if you need to visit the bank in October: there are quite a few holidays in October 2026 thanks to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja.
Since the Reserve Bank of India sets different holiday dates for each state, it's smart to double-check your local schedule before making plans.
The good news? Internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to function on most bank holidays.
October bank closure dates by region
Banks across India will be closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti.
Karnataka and Kolkata get a break on October 10 for Mahalaya Amavasye.
From October 19-23, states like Tripura, Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu will see closures for Dussehra and Durga Puja.
There's also Laxmi Puja on October 26 in some regions, Karva Chauth in Himachal Pradesh on October 29, and Gujarat wraps up the month with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday on October 31.
Plan ahead so you're not caught off guard!