October bank holidays vary by state, online services mostly operational

Heads up if you need to visit the bank in October: there are quite a few holidays in October 2026 thanks to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja.

Since the Reserve Bank of India sets different holiday dates for each state, it's smart to double-check your local schedule before making plans.

The good news? Internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to function on most bank holidays.