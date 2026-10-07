Odakkali storm collapses school auditorium but students and teachers unharmed
India
A heavy storm hit Odakkali on Tuesday and brought down the auditorium at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School.
The good news: students and teachers had already left the school premises after school hours, so there were no injuries or casualties.
Odakkali canopy probed for construction faults
The steel-framed canopy that collapsed was only four years old and is now under investigation for possible construction faults.
Asamannoor grama panchayat president Salim N.M. said it needed to be probed if there were any lapses in the construction and said, "The remains of the structure will have to be removed from the school compound immediately to ensure the safety of students."
The storm also knocked out power and broke tree branches around the area.