Odakkali storm collapses school auditorium but students and teachers unharmed

The steel-framed canopy that collapsed was only four years old and is now under investigation for possible construction faults.

Asamannoor grama panchayat president Salim N.M. said it needed to be probed if there were any lapses in the construction and said, "The remains of the structure will have to be removed from the school compound immediately to ensure the safety of students."

The storm also knocked out power and broke tree branches around the area.