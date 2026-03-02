Odia workers stranded in Gulf amid Israel-Iran tensions

After US-Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Iran hit back with drone and missile attacks across the Gulf. Flights got canceled, leaving an unspecified number of Odia workers in places like UAE, Qatar, Israel, and Dubai. Their families in Odisha are left waiting and worrying as the situation unfolds.

Workers report hearing explosions, getting updates on situation About 200 people from Ganjam district are working in the affected regions; some individuals reported hearing explosions and some were advised to stay indoors; one person from Kendrapara even sheltered in an underground structure.

Families back home are glued to news about missile alerts in Tel Aviv and warnings in Doha, reaching out to officials for updates.

Odisha government is working to bring back people Odisha's Chief Minister has spoken with national authorities about getting everyone home safely.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said "Not a single person will be left behind"—efforts are underway to bring back stranded workers, students, and tourists.