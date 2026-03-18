Odisha: 10 die in hospital fire, 4 officials suspended
A tragic fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed at least 10 lives and left four patients still fighting for survival.
The blaze started early on March 16 and is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the ICU's air conditioner.
In response, four officials, including junior fire service officers and an assistant executive engineer, have been suspended for neglecting safety duties.
CM orders judicial probe, opposition demands Health Minister's resignation
The evacuation was chaotic, with non-working sprinklers, disabled alarms, and a crucial delay in calling the fire department making things worse.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe led by retired judge Laxmidhar Biswal.
Families of those lost will receive compensation from both the state government and Prime Minister Modi.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are demanding the Health Minister's resignation as questions mount over hospital safety standards.