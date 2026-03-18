Odisha: 10 die in hospital fire, 4 officials suspended India Mar 18, 2026

A tragic fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed at least 10 lives and left four patients still fighting for survival.

The blaze started early on March 16 and is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the ICU's air conditioner.

In response, four officials, including junior fire service officers and an assistant executive engineer, have been suspended for neglecting safety duties.