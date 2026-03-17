Odisha: 10 patients die in SCB Hospital fire

Tragedy exposes safety lapses in Indian hospitals

This tragedy highlights ongoing safety gaps in Indian hospitals: fires from electrical faults keep happening despite upgrades.

Both Odisha's Chief Minister and PM Modi expressed sorrow; the Chief Minister announced ₹25 lakh compensation for each victim's family, while PM Modi expressed condolences and announced US$2,160 for each victim's family.

It's a tough reminder that even major hospitals can struggle with basic safety, putting lives at risk.