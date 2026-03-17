Odisha: 10 patients die in SCB Hospital fire
A fire broke out early Monday at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, after a suspected short circuit in the trauma care ICU.
10 critically ill patients lost their lives as flames quickly swept through the ward.
Staff rushed to save others, with 11 of them suffering burns during evacuations.
Tragedy exposes safety lapses in Indian hospitals
This tragedy highlights ongoing safety gaps in Indian hospitals: fires from electrical faults keep happening despite upgrades.
Both Odisha's Chief Minister and PM Modi expressed sorrow; the Chief Minister announced ₹25 lakh compensation for each victim's family, while PM Modi expressed condolences and announced US$2,160 for each victim's family.
It's a tough reminder that even major hospitals can struggle with basic safety, putting lives at risk.