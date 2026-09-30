Odisha 12-hour bandh over 1,700 textbook errors as NNKS protests

Odisha saw a 12-hour bandh on Wednesday, with streets quieter than usual as the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) protested over more than 1,700 reported errors in school textbooks: think wrong maps and mixed-up historical figures.

NNKS national coordinator Akshay Kumar has been on a hunger strike since September 6, urging the government to fix these mistakes for students across the state.