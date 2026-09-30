Odisha 12-hour bandh over 1,700 textbook errors as NNKS protests
Odisha saw a 12-hour bandh on Wednesday, with streets quieter than usual as the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) protested over more than 1,700 reported errors in school textbooks: think wrong maps and mixed-up historical figures.
NNKS national coordinator Akshay Kumar has been on a hunger strike since September 6, urging the government to fix these mistakes for students across the state.
Parties back NNKS, bandh October 8
The CPI(M) and Republican Party of India are supporting NNKS's demands, while Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have planned another bandh for October 8.
Even though shops closed and transport took a hit, authorities kept exams on schedule and made sure government employees were asked to attend offices as usual.
Security was tight in Bhubaneswar to keep things peaceful during the protest.