Odisha: 2 juveniles escape from observation home, slip through drain
Two teenagers managed to escape from an observation home in Angul, Odisha, slipping out through a drain hole on February 14.
It came to light after police initiated a search, sparking a big search effort at the facility, which houses about 30 minors.
Both boys are accused of serious crimes
The juveniles—one from Opada in Balasore (accused of rape), the other from Tangi in Cuttack (charged with theft)—have been identified and police across several districts are looking for them.
Authorities say they'll be brought before the Juvenile Justice Board once found.