Odisha: 5 killed, 30 injured as tourist bus overturns

A tragic accident in Odisha 's Nayagarh district claimed the lives of five people and left over 30 others injured, according to a report by PTI. The incident took place near Hanumanghati on a ghat road when the bus lost control and hit a rock. The ill-fated vehicle was en route from Brahmapur to Harishankar Temple in Balangir when it met with the accident.

Ongoing probe Five deceased identified as Berhampur residents The deceased have been identified as Hari Patra, Laxmi Patra, Suprabha Sahu, her daughter Sumati and the driver Prabin Kumar Sahu. All were residents of Berhampur. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos after the accident, with passengers being thrown out of their seats and some getting trapped under the bus. Locals and police personnel launched immediate rescue operations to help those injured in this tragic incident.

Passenger testimonies Passengers allege speed over 100km/h Passengers on board alleged that the bus was speeding unsafely when it overturned. "The bus was at a very high speed, possibly over 100km/h, on the ghat road," said Arya Patra, an injured passenger. Another passenger, Santosh Pradhan, said they had hired the bus from Berhampur for a trip to Harishankar in Balangir district.

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