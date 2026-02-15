Odisha anganwadi center reopens after 3-month caste-based shutdown
After nearly three months of being closed, an anganwadi center in Odisha is back up and running.
The shutdown happened because some villagers protested the appointment of Sharmistha Sethi, a Dalit woman, as the center's helper—they wouldn't let their kids eat food she prepared.
District officials stepped in with door-to-door conversations and held meetings, and a pala (folk celebration) was organized in the village to address discrimination and help change minds.
Their efforts worked, and now kids are returning to the center.
Issue reached Parliament
This reopening is seen as a win for both local officials and those fighting caste discrimination.
The issue even reached Parliament, with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge speaking out against such bias.
As one official put it, getting the center running again is a step forward for fairness in the community.