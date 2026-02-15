Odisha anganwadi center reopens after 3-month caste-based shutdown India Feb 15, 2026

After nearly three months of being closed, an anganwadi center in Odisha is back up and running.

The shutdown happened because some villagers protested the appointment of Sharmistha Sethi, a Dalit woman, as the center's helper—they wouldn't let their kids eat food she prepared.

District officials stepped in with door-to-door conversations and held meetings, and a pala (folk celebration) was organized in the village to address discrimination and help change minds.

Their efforts worked, and now kids are returning to the center.