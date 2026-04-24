Odisha announces early school break April 27 as heatwave hits
India
Odisha is giving students an early summer break from April 27 because of an intense heat wave.
All government, aided, and private schools will be closed for regular classes, but exams and official duties like census work will still go on.
Temperatures topped 40C in several districts
This move comes after officials noticed temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several districts.
Before this, some schools had already shifted their timings to avoid the worst of the heat.
Plus, children who rely on anganwadi meals will get take-home rations during the break.