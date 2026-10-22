Odisha athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik die
India
Two promising athletes from Odisha, Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati, 21, and Malaya Barik, 20, sadly passed away after a road accident in Cuttack on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.
Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, both could not be saved, a heartbreaking loss for their families and the sports community.
Dondapati U23 golds Barik U20 relay
Jayaram was a rising sprint star, winning gold medals in the 100 meters and 200 meters at the India Open U23 Athletics Competition.
Barik also made his mark with a gold medal in the U-20 4x400 relay last year.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called their passing "Their untimely passing is a profound loss to Odisha's sporting fraternity." echoing the grief felt by many across the state.