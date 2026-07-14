Odisha board recommends release of Dara Singh in Staines murders
After over 27 years in jail, Dara Singh, the man convicted of the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons, could soon walk free.
Odisha's State Sentence Review Board has recommended his release, saying he has shown "good behavior."
Singh was jailed for setting fire to a van in which Staines and his sons were sleeping, reportedly because he believed they were converting locals to Christianity.
Most Staines convictions overturned or reduced
If released, Singh will be the final person from the infamous Staines murder case to leave prison.
The board reviewed his case alongside others as part of a wider effort to assess inmates' conduct for early release.
The original incident caused huge outrage and political backlash at the time, but over the years most convictions have been overturned or sentences reduced.