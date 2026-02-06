Odisha: Bomb scare halts court activities in 3 districts
Three district courts in Odisha—Cuttack, Puri, and Phulbani—had to be cleared out on Friday after anonymous emails threatened explosions on the premises.
The warnings caused all court activity to stop as judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors quickly left the buildings.
Initial searches found no suspicious objects.
Police are trying to trace the email sender
Just a few weeks ago, similar hoax threats hit other Odisha courts. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered investigations back then too.
After this latest scare, bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked every corner but didn't find anything dangerous.
Police are now tracking the source of these emails and checking if they're linked to threats in other states.
Security has also been tightened at major court entrances just to be safe.