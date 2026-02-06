Odisha: Bomb scare halts court activities in 3 districts

Police are trying to trace the email sender

Just a few weeks ago, similar hoax threats hit other Odisha courts. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered investigations back then too.

After this latest scare, bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked every corner but didn't find anything dangerous.

Police are now tracking the source of these emails and checking if they're linked to threats in other states.

Security has also been tightened at major court entrances just to be safe.