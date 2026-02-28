Odisha: Boyfriend, accomplice rape, murder woman who refused to marry India Feb 28, 2026

In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, a 23-year-old student was tragically raped and murdered on February 22.

Her boyfriend, Somanath Ojha (31), lured her out with a promise of marriage but ended up assaulting and abandoning her near a bus stand.

Later, another man, Shubham Singh (24), offered her a ride, took her to his rented room, raped her again, and when she threatened to go to the police, he pushed her off a four-story building.