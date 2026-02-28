Odisha: Boyfriend, accomplice rape, murder woman who refused to marry
In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, a 23-year-old student was tragically raped and murdered on February 22.
Her boyfriend, Somanath Ojha (31), lured her out with a promise of marriage but ended up assaulting and abandoning her near a bus stand.
Later, another man, Shubham Singh (24), offered her a ride, took her to his rented room, raped her again, and when she threatened to go to the police, he pushed her off a four-story building.
Both men arrested; case registered under IPC sections
Police have arrested both men for kidnapping, rape, and murder. Key evidence—like CCTV footage showing the victim entering the building and the victim's undergarments and churidar—has been collected.
The victim's brother identified her after the body was recovered and police said Ojha had promised marriage before betraying her trust.
The case is registered under serious charges including rape and murder; arrests were confirmed by SP Ankit Kumar Verma on February 27.