Odisha: Brothers rape minor, force abortion; complainant silenced India Jul 25, 2025

In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, two brothers who worked at an ashram were arrested after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl over the past year and forcing her to have an abortion by threatening her life.

The case came to light when the girl managed to escape and reported the incident to her family, who then filed a police complaint.