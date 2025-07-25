Next Article
Odisha: Brothers rape minor, force abortion; complainant silenced
In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, two brothers who worked at an ashram were arrested after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl over the past year and forcing her to have an abortion by threatening her life.
The case came to light when the girl managed to escape and reported the incident to her family, who then filed a police complaint.
The men threatened to bury the girl alive
Police said the men threatened to bury the girl alive if she refused the abortion.
After confiding in her father, a complaint was filed. The family also claims a local panchayat member tried to hush up the case.
This situation highlights ongoing concerns about women's safety and why community support really matters in such cases.