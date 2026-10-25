Odisha cancels leave for officers as cyclone nears Andhra coast

A very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around the forenoon of October 28, and Odisha isn't taking any chances.

The state government has called off the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates, and other officers posted in critical offices so everyone can focus on keeping people safe.

Cyclone shelters are being set up and evacuation plans are in motion, especially for southern and coastal areas likely to be affected.