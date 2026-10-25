Odisha cancels leave for officers as cyclone nears Andhra coast
A very severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam around the forenoon of October 28, and Odisha isn't taking any chances.
The state government has called off the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates, and other officers posted in critical offices so everyone can focus on keeping people safe.
Cyclone shelters are being set up and evacuation plans are in motion, especially for southern and coastal areas likely to be affected.
Red alert for Ganjam and Koraput
The cyclone is predicted to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with winds up to 125 kph.
Odisha has issued a red alert for districts like Ganjam and Koraput, closing schools and Anganwadi centers on October 28 and 29.
Special attention is going toward evacuating vulnerable groups, like the elderly and pregnant women, to safer places.
Around 60 ODRAF teams and 17 NDRF teams have been deployed in high-risk zones, while 225 Fire Services teams are on high alert.
Fishermen have been told to stay ashore starting October 24.