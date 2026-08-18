Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces ₹1,000cr flood relief

The package covers help for farmers (like subsidies and seeds), fixes to irrigation systems, and other livelihood support.

Over 330,000 people have been evacuated to 531 relief camps as heavy rain continues and rivers stay dangerously high.

IMD has issued orange alerts for more rainfall in nearby districts, rescue teams are working nonstop, trains are suspended on some routes due to landslides, schools are closed, and sadly, two deaths have been reported in Balasore from a wall collapse.