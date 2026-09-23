Odisha Class 1 to 8 textbooks contain 1,731 mistakes
India
A recent investigation found a whopping 1,731 mistakes in Odisha's Class one through eight textbooks: think wrong maps, mixed-up photos, and more.
Turns out, the same people wrote, reviewed, and proofread these books in just four months, so a lot slipped through the cracks.
Nityananda Gond faces resignation calls
After these findings came out, some top officials were suspended or even arrested.
The opposition is calling for school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond to step down, but the chief minister called it a conspiracy against his government.
To fix things for students in the future, experts are suggesting a stricter review process and setting up a permanent team to check textbook quality.