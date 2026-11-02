Odisha CM Majhi announces relief for Arnab and flood victims
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a relief package for families hit by Cyclone Arnab and the recent floods.
If you are in the affected southern districts, your family will get 50kg of rice and ₹2,500 in cash to help with losses to homes and crops.
Farmer subsidies and household compensation
Small and marginal farmers facing 33% and above crop loss will receive subsidies between ₹8,500 to ₹17,000 per hectare depending on irrigation.
There is also ₹18,000 for silt removal and free mini kits for farmers.
For damaged homes, compensation ranges from ₹1.20 lakh (fully damaged) to ₹1.30 lakh (fully damaged in hilly areas), and from ₹6,500 (partially damaged pucca houses) to ₹4,000 (partially damaged kutcha houses).
Small shops get support too; fisherfolk can claim ₹22,500 for boat purchase, and artisans can access ₹5,000 to replace lost equipment.
Majhi says he will review aid again after another storm expected in Andhra Pradesh, so more help could be on the way if needed.