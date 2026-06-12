Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces free education to postgraduate
India
Big news for students in Odisha: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi just announced that all government schools and colleges will offer free education, right from kindergarten up to postgraduate.
The move is meant to make sure everyone, especially girls and students from less privileged backgrounds, can access quality education without worrying about fees.
Odisha provides free NEET-UG re-exam busses
Majhi called this a transformative step for the state's youth, saying it will help build a brighter future for Odisha.
On top of that, the government is also giving free bus rides to nearly 57,000 NEET-UG re-exam candidates on June 21 so they can reach their exam centers without stress.