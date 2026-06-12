Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces free education to postgraduate India Jun 12, 2026

Big news for students in Odisha: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi just announced that all government schools and colleges will offer free education, right from kindergarten up to postgraduate.

The move is meant to make sure everyone, especially girls and students from less privileged backgrounds, can access quality education without worrying about fees.