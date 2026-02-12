Odisha comes to standstill as nationwide strike against labor laws

Farmers join in, fearing US-India trade deal could hurt them

This strike wasn't just about one state—it's part of a bigger pushback against new labor laws that, critics say, weaken workers' rights, reduce job security and make it easier for companies to hire or fire staff.

Farmers also joined in to oppose an India-US trade deal they fear could hurt local agriculture.

With support from major political parties but emergency services still running, the protest highlights growing frustration over privatization, unemployment, and rising prices—issues that affect jobs and livelihoods across India.