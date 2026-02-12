Odisha comes to standstill as nationwide strike against labor laws
A massive nationwide strike led by over 10 trade unions and supported by some farmers' groups on Thursday, February 12, 2026 brought life in Odisha to a standstill.
For 12 hours, schools, colleges, shops, banks, and public busses were halted or disrupted as unions blocked roads and markets across the state.
The protest was so widespread that highways saw stranded vehicles and most daily activities paused.
Farmers join in, fearing US-India trade deal could hurt them
This strike wasn't just about one state—it's part of a bigger pushback against new labor laws that, critics say, weaken workers' rights, reduce job security and make it easier for companies to hire or fire staff.
Farmers also joined in to oppose an India-US trade deal they fear could hurt local agriculture.
With support from major political parties but emergency services still running, the protest highlights growing frustration over privatization, unemployment, and rising prices—issues that affect jobs and livelihoods across India.